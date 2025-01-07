Previous
As large as dinner plates by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2916

As large as dinner plates

the beautiful hydrangeas at Rust en Vrede restaurant.

Everytime we go there I am in awe of these beauties and have never seen such huge blooms anywhere.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
