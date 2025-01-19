Previous
Everchanging colours by ludwigsdiana
Everchanging colours

What starts as pink goes through a few stages and ends up white
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
January 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Such a beautiful flower and smells delightful.
January 19th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Love frangapani, we had a deep red one planted at our house in Mount Isa, so beautiful.
January 19th, 2025  
