When I don't spray by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2934

When I don't spray

they get eaten up by these brown and yellow fruit chafers called Pachnoda sinuata. They are only found in South Africa, Namibia and Egypt.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Shame it's eating the flower but makes for a nice photo
January 25th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Gosh it really is eating into it, which is such a shame. It's a gorgeous rose
January 25th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
What a beast. I’m glad we don’t have them.
January 25th, 2025  
