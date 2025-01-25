Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2934
When I don't spray
they get eaten up by these brown and yellow fruit chafers called Pachnoda sinuata. They are only found in South Africa, Namibia and Egypt.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10028
photos
287
followers
157
following
803% complete
View this month »
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
Latest from all albums
2932
2934
2941
2933
2935
1217
2936
2934
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink-rose
Kathy A
ace
Shame it's eating the flower but makes for a nice photo
January 25th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Gosh it really is eating into it, which is such a shame. It's a gorgeous rose
January 25th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
What a beast. I’m glad we don’t have them.
January 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close