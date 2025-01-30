Sign up
Previous
Photo 2939
A colourful palette
for this last anthurium. It's amazing that there were a few colour variations on this one plant.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10048
photos
286
followers
158
following
805% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Tags
anthurium
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Just beautiful.
January 30th, 2025
