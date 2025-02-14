Sign up
Previous
Photo 2954
Still thriving
and blooming beautifully. The only roses that do not need any particular care.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
pink-roses
amyK
ace
Lovely watercolor look
February 14th, 2025
