Goodby hydrangeas by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2964

Goodby hydrangeas

not only here, as the season is almost over for this variety.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Purdey (Sharon) ace
My grandmother loved Hydrangeas - they always remind me of her. Such beautiful colour.
February 24th, 2025  
