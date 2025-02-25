Sign up
Previous
Photo 2965
The last rose
for this month, where did it go to?
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10152
photos
286
followers
160
following
812% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-rose
Walks @ 7
ace
Such crisp detail but still delicate.
February 25th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
A very pretty shot. I like the treatment of the background.
February 25th, 2025
