Amazing how long they bloom by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2966

Amazing how long they bloom

This is the first year that all seven that I propagated two years ago, except one, are flowering, some more on more stems than others. I hope that it will be a yellow one

The pastel ones are doing best, but the white one is struggling. I hope it will be different next year.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Allison Maltese ace
So sharp and colorful. A lovely shot.
February 26th, 2025  
moni kozi
Lovely!
February 26th, 2025  
