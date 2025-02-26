Sign up
Previous
Photo 2966
Amazing how long they bloom
This is the first year that all seven that I propagated two years ago, except one, are flowering, some more on more stems than others. I hope that it will be a yellow one
The pastel ones are doing best, but the white one is struggling. I hope it will be different next year.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10156
photos
286
followers
160
following
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2964
1248
1249
2973
2965
2967
2966
2968
10
2
1
Special to me
Public
frangipani
,
-plumeria
Allison Maltese
ace
So sharp and colorful. A lovely shot.
February 26th, 2025
moni kozi
Lovely!
February 26th, 2025
