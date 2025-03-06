Previous
Anthurium swirl by ludwigsdiana
Anthurium swirl

This one did not swirl so well, so I tried grapes, which looked great. For some reason, though, I preferred this.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Rick ace
Cool.
March 6th, 2025  
