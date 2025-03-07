Previous
Plumbago swirl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2975

Plumbago swirl

They are flowering so profusely atm.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana ace
@lizgooster Hi Liz, sorry I only had time now! Load your photo into PS - filter-distort-polar coordinates-polar to rectangular-ok-image-image rotation-flip canvas vertical-filter-distort-polar coordinates-rectangular to polar-ok. then add the colour you want. It is sometimes tricky as all flowers do not work well as you will notice in my album ;-)
March 7th, 2025  
Janice (chikadnz) ace
Lovely colour and swirl.
March 7th, 2025  
