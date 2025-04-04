Previous
I found a patch with so many of these by ludwigsdiana
I found a patch with so many of these

and processed them with Pastel in Befunky.
Diana

gloria jones ace
Wonderful image and processing
April 4th, 2025  
Krista Mae ace
Beautiful composition and processing

April 4th, 2025  
