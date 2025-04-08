Sign up
Photo 3007
My neighbour's roses
Thank goodness I can just walk around the estate and take photos of what is growing in people's gardens.
There is not much flowering in mine atm.
8th April 2025
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10320
photos
287
followers
160
following
823% complete
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses-watercolour-gfx-2
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
April 8th, 2025
