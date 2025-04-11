Previous
Reaching for the sky by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3010

Reaching for the sky

Whenever I see these beauties, I wonder whether they could be kept in a vase. I have never seen them at a florist yet.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A ace
Lovely
April 11th, 2025  
