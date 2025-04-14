Previous
My Dad used to grow Dahlias by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3013

My Dad used to grow Dahlias

and propagate them to get different varieties.

He used to sell the tubers all over SA at the time. It was a hobby and a passion.

We had the most beautiful garden in the area where we lived. Strange that I never ever had any in my garden, nor as cut flowers.

Whenever I see them, I wish it were different as they are such beautiful flowers.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana

Lou Ann ace
You can plant them now! These are so beautiful.
April 14th, 2025  
