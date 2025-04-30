Previous
The odd ones are still flowering by ludwigsdiana
The odd ones are still flowering

but they are on their last legs now.

Next month will not be as colourful as winter slowly sets in and not much is flowering in my garden.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
