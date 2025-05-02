Sign up
Previous
Photo 3031
We had rain
which did the garden so much good. Everything was drying out and barely surviving.
As usual for the flowers this month, I used Befunky.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10416
photos
284
followers
161
following
830% complete
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3031
3029
1314
3038
3030
3032
3031
3033
Tags
rose-impasto-80%
Colleen
I’m so happy it rained too!
May 2nd, 2025
moni kozi
Nice capture.
Diana, dou you keep the bird of paradise flower outside?
May 2nd, 2025
Diana, dou you keep the bird of paradise flower outside?