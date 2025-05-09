Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3038
New and old
I am surprised that new buds are still forming, next month the roses will be pruned.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10444
photos
284
followers
161
following
832% complete
View this month »
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Latest from all albums
3038
3036
3039
3037
1321
3045
3040
3038
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white-rose-iceberg
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is gorgeous with the editing and the water drops.
May 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous pretty roses… beautiful photo
May 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close