Photo 3043
Photo 3043
One by one they are opening.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
frangipani-2-oil-pain-impasto
Gillian Brown
ace
That’s lovely.
May 14th, 2025
judith deacon
Beautiful Diana. We are down the road on a farm in Malmesbury for a few days and enjoying the glorious weather.
May 14th, 2025
katy
ace
Wow! They look so gorgeous from this perspective. Truthfully, they look gorgeous from any perspective.
May 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful blooms and buds!
May 14th, 2025
