A refreshig change by ludwigsdiana
A refreshig change

from the heat we have had before we got our 2 days of heavy rain.

We had another 2 days this week, and the garden loved it.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Diana

gloria jones ace
Fabulous clarity
May 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice. We had some overnight and today too.
May 23rd, 2025  
