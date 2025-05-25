Previous
Always lovely in the garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3054

Always lovely in the garden

as most of my flowers are white.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Diana

Beryl Lloyd
Lovely !
May 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh this is so pretty!
May 25th, 2025  
