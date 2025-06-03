Previous
Colour on a grey day by ludwigsdiana
Colour on a grey day

as winter has started here with cold weather and grey skies.

Most of this month's flowers were taken at Vredenheim restaurant, which is just down the road from us. It is famous for its beautiful garden and views.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
delightful!
June 3rd, 2025  
