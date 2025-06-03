Sign up
Previous
Photo 3063
Colour on a grey day
as winter has started here with cold weather and grey skies.
Most of this month's flowers were taken at Vredenheim restaurant, which is just down the road from us. It is famous for its beautiful garden and views.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10544
photos
283
followers
161
following
839% complete
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
1345
3069
3070
3064
3062
1346
3065
3063
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
azalea-befunky-water-colour
Annie D
ace
delightful!
June 3rd, 2025
