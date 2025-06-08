Previous
All different stages by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3068

All different stages

of lovely roses.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
June 8th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Delightful, I like how all the different shades of rose stand out
June 8th, 2025  
