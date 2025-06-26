Previous
Cosmos by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3086

Cosmos

with 60% impasto gfx added in Befunky. It is so difficult for me to always choose the right amount.
If you look at the monthly view, you can see the difference the plain one.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
845% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s soo beautiful… you chose brilliantly
June 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Well the result is wonderful
June 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image.
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
With a lovely visitor.
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact