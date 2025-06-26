Sign up
Previous
Photo 3086
Cosmos
with 60% impasto gfx added in Befunky. It is so difficult for me to always choose the right amount.
If you look at the monthly view, you can see the difference the plain one.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cosmos-impasto-60%
Beverley
It’s soo beautiful… you chose brilliantly
June 26th, 2025
Suzanne
Well the result is wonderful
June 26th, 2025
Kathy A
Beautiful
June 26th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful image.
June 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
With a lovely visitor.
June 26th, 2025
