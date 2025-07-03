Previous
Another butterfly and zinnia by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3093

Another butterfly and zinnia

These seem to be the favourite flowers in the Vredenheim garden atm.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman
What a fabulous capture, Diana!
July 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A
Wonderful!
July 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful.
July 3rd, 2025  
