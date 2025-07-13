Previous
Pretty little blooms by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3103

Pretty little blooms

I can always rely on finding some flowers at Vredenheim with their beautiful gardens.

It used to be a winery, but now it just has a restaurant and a wine shop.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
These are lovely
July 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
You've isolated these so well. Lovely.
July 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Soft and romantic
July 13th, 2025  
