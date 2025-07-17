Previous
I could not resist by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3107

I could not resist

taken more photos as I so seldom see a butterfly here. I suppose due to the regular spraying of our olive grove.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… superb details… I love butterfly’s. I wonder what they spray?
July 17th, 2025  
Lisa V.
The essence and appeal of a zinnia.
July 17th, 2025  
moni kozi
Fantastic shot!
July 17th, 2025  
