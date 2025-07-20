Previous
Still surviving by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3110

Still surviving

I went to Vredenheim yesterday to take photos to post next month and was surprised to see how many roses were still blooming, although many were wabi sabi.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
852% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
this one is a beauty - lovely detail and focus
July 20th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2025  
Christina ace
This one's not - it very pretty
July 20th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful delicate shot.
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact