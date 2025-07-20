Sign up
Previous
Photo 3110
Still surviving
I went to Vredenheim yesterday to take photos to post next month and was surprised to see how many roses were still blooming, although many were wabi sabi.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10731
photos
279
followers
162
following
852% complete
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3110
3108
3117
3111
3109
1392
3112
3110
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
pink-rose-buszim-split-toned
Annie D
ace
this one is a beauty - lovely detail and focus
July 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2025
Christina
ace
This one's not - it very pretty
July 20th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful delicate shot.
July 20th, 2025
