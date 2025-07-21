Sign up
Previous
Photo 3111
So many curly petals
which have mostly vanished by now. I went to Vredengeim to take some photos yesterday, and they have very few petals left.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
2
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
pink-hibiscus-a-past-life
Kathy A
Beautiful
July 21st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful!
July 21st, 2025
