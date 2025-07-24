Previous
The only butterfly I ever see, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3114

The only butterfly I ever see,

no wonder that I took so many shots of it.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
It's quite beautiful!
July 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful butterfly…
July 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2025  
Christina ace
Very pretty
July 24th, 2025  
Alli W
Stunning capture fav
July 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
July 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
July 24th, 2025  
