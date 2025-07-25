Previous
The last of these roses, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3115

The last of these roses,

although there are still other pink ones flowering.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Lovely image!
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact