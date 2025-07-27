Previous
Still doing ok by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3117

Still doing ok

although most of them were wabi sabi.

I went back to Vredenheim last Wednesday and found some flowers still looking lovely. I will post them next month.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Nice DOF
July 27th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely.
July 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2025  
