Photo 3121
The last one for now
as the flowers are not in good shape, and we are having very stormy, wet weather atm.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
zinnia-butterfly
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful details and such pretty colours…
July 31st, 2025
Lisa V.
Love this one, how the bud is in the background. We are having severe winds. I hate to think what's happening in my garden.
July 31st, 2025
