In my garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3123

In my garden

I decided to take shots of the different stages of these pretty wildflowers, aka weeds.

They are very small (and plentiful, as I need to get a gardener). I took these with my macro lens.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
Lovely close-up :)
August 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a fabulous shot!
August 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a pretty composition!
August 2nd, 2025  
