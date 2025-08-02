Sign up
Previous
Photo 3123
In my garden
I decided to take shots of the different stages of these pretty wildflowers, aka weeds.
They are very small (and plentiful, as I need to get a gardener). I took these with my macro lens.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10782
photos
282
followers
164
following
855% complete
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Special to me
dandylion
Annie D
ace
Lovely close-up :)
August 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a fabulous shot!
August 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such a pretty composition!
August 2nd, 2025
