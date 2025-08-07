Previous
Winter is taking its toll by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3128

Winter is taking its toll

on some of the beautiful flowers, but a few are still surviving.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the wabi sabi
August 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Pretty though.
August 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Still bright and beautiful ! fav
August 7th, 2025  
