Photo 3128
Winter is taking its toll
on some of the beautiful flowers, but a few are still surviving.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rudbeckia
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the wabi sabi
August 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Pretty though.
August 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Still bright and beautiful ! fav
August 7th, 2025
