A lovely weed by ludwigsdiana
A lovely weed

which has taken over part of my garden. We have had too many rainy days to plan ahead, but next week the gardener will come and do all the weeding.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely little flower - please send us some of your rain - my lawns can no longer be called lawns !!!!!!!!!!!
August 9th, 2025  
