Previous
Photo 3131
Such a small photobomber
which seems to be a young painted lady. Most of the flowers are more dead than alive. I felt like getting in there and deadheading them.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10814
photos
282
followers
165
following
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3129
1411
1412
3138
3132
3130
3133
3131
Views
4
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coreopsis-grandiflora
