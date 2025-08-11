Previous
I always thoughtthese were Cosmos by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3132

I always thoughtthese were Cosmos

but learned last week that I was wrong. Always good to have knowledgable friends and followers here on 365.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I know them as wind flowers
August 11th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
I so agree Diana!! These are lovely flowers!
August 11th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
They are very pretty and very similar to Cosmos - I love how much I learn on 365
August 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ditto
August 11th, 2025  
Brian ace
Ditto
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact