Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3132
I always thoughtthese were Cosmos
but learned last week that I was wrong. Always good to have knowledgable friends and followers here on 365.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10818
photos
282
followers
165
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Latest from all albums
3132
3130
1413
3139
3133
3131
3134
3132
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japanese-anenome
Kathy A
ace
I know them as wind flowers
August 11th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
I so agree Diana!! These are lovely flowers!
August 11th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
They are very pretty and very similar to Cosmos - I love how much I learn on 365
August 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ditto
August 11th, 2025
Brian
ace
Ditto
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close