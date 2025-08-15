Previous
Still okay good by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3136

Still okay good

and no sign of giving up yet with quite a few new buds.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
859% complete

Shirley ace
Lovely
August 15th, 2025  
