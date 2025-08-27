Sign up
Previous
Photo 3148
Another on frommy garden.
The weather looks good today, I will see if I can get some shots of them growing wild in the fields around us.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
arum-lily
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 27th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2025
