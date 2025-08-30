Sign up
Previous
Photo 3151
Old and new
I still can't get over how tiny the flowers are here, not even 2cm in diameter. I remember that they were quite bit bigger in Germany.
I took these last two shots with my macro lens and cropped them quite a bit.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10894
photos
278
followers
164
following
Tags
dandelion
