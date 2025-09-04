Sign up
Photo 3156
It's Camelia season here
and so many trees are all in full bloom. Amazing that these little buds turn into such gorgeous flowers.
Given 50% of the Befunky oil painting effect.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10914
photos
278
followers
164
following
864% complete
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3156
3154
1437
3163
3157
3155
3158
3156
Views
2
Album
Special to me
Tags
camelia-oil-painting-gfx-50%
