Previous
It's Camelia season here by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3156

It's Camelia season here

and so many trees are all in full bloom. Amazing that these little buds turn into such gorgeous flowers.
Given 50% of the Befunky oil painting effect.

4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact