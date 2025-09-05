Sign up
Previous
Photo 3157
Flowering non stop
since I bought two for my big planters, outside the guest bedroom door.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10918
photos
278
followers
164
following
864% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
%
,
begonia-befunky-realist-50
Walks @ 7
ace
Nicely composed
September 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely in presentation and image !
September 5th, 2025
