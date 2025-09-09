Previous
Two months ago the bush was full of buds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3161

Two months ago the bush was full of buds

and end of July it was pruned. Edited in Befunky.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Shirley
Beautiful fav
September 9th, 2025  
Desi
Absolutely stunning
September 9th, 2025  
Annie D
Gorgeous processing :)
September 9th, 2025  
