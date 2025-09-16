Previous
Siamese twins? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3168

Siamese twins?

It seemed as if two roses had developed here.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Shirley ace
So lovely
September 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
September 16th, 2025  
Annie D ace
love soft hues :)
September 16th, 2025  
judith deacon
Lovely processing!
September 16th, 2025  
