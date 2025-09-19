Previous
Still going strong by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3171

Still going strong

better than I thought when I planted them las year. They look like huge bushes now.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
868% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Wonderful detail.
September 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact