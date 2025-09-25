Previous
Not the last one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3177

Not the last one

as the trees are in full bloom now.

I went to Vergelegen a few days ago and did the camelia walk. They have so many fabulous blooms there.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Diana

Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
September 25th, 2025  
