Previous
One of the first flowers to start in winter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3179

One of the first flowers to start in winter

and by now the have changed a lot and turned red.

I should get some pics of what they look like now.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
870% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Beautiful tones :)
September 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact