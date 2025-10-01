Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3183
I went on a Camelia walk
at Vergelegen. There are over 1,000 trees and shrubs in its International Camelia Garden of Excellence, representing 550 different cultivars.
There are only 39 such gardens globally and was started in 1920.
Although the path wad lined with fallen blooms, there were still plenty on the trees.
A bit of a challenge as it was windy, some were too high and I did not have time to do the whole walk.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11022
photos
278
followers
164
following
872% complete
View this month »
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
Latest from all albums
3189
1463
1464
3190
3184
3182
3185
3183
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camelias-vergelegen
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
October 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close