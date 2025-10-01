I went on a Camelia walk

at Vergelegen. There are over 1,000 trees and shrubs in its International Camelia Garden of Excellence, representing 550 different cultivars.



There are only 39 such gardens globally and was started in 1920.



Although the path wad lined with fallen blooms, there were still plenty on the trees.



A bit of a challenge as it was windy, some were too high and I did not have time to do the whole walk.