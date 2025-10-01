Previous
I went on a Camelia walk by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3183

I went on a Camelia walk

at Vergelegen. There are over 1,000 trees and shrubs in its International Camelia Garden of Excellence, representing 550 different cultivars.

There are only 39 such gardens globally and was started in 1920.

Although the path wad lined with fallen blooms, there were still plenty on the trees.

A bit of a challenge as it was windy, some were too high and I did not have time to do the whole walk.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
872% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact