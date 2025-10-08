Previous
Camelia Japonica by ludwigsdiana
Camelia Japonica

"frizzle white" at least I can find some of the names.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beverley ace
This is soo gorgeous…
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
