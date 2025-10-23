Previous
A frilly beauty by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3205

A frilly beauty

in the stunning camellia gardens.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
878% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Awesome capture 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 23rd, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
What lovely colors!
October 23rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
a beautiful camellia :)
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact